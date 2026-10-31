Wanted Shooter Of Randeep Bhati Gang With Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Noida Encounter, 3 Policemen Injured

Noida: A wanted shooter linked to the Randeep Bhati gang, carrying a cash reward of 50,000 rupees on his head, was shot dead in a fierce encounter with the police in Noida. The criminal, identified as an active member of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang, was killed during a late-night operation carried out jointly by the local police team and the specialised Crime Response Team (CRT).

The encounter, which turned violent within moments, also left 3 policemen injured. According to officials, the injured personnel were part of the team that had moved in to intercept the gangster after receiving specific intelligence about his presence in the area.

The entire operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of the Noida Police.

Giving details of the incident, the police officials stated that the gunfight took place with personnel from Police Station 126 and the CRT team. The teams had laid a trap after a tip-off that the shooter of the Randeep Bhati gang was moving through their area. As he approached the site, he was signalled to stop, but the criminal allegedly opened fire on the police party in an attempt to escape.

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In the retaliatory firing that followed by the police, the shooter sustained critical injuries. The police immediately overpowered him and rushed him for medical assistance, but he was declared dead. The deceased was confirmed to be the same criminal on whom a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared by the police for his arrest due to his involvement in serious criminal cases.

The police officials confirmed that the encounter was a direct result of coordinated action by the Noida Police, which has intensified operations against gangsters and sharpshooters linked to inter-state gangs operating in western Uttar Pradesh.

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During the heavy exchange of bullets, 3 policemen also sustained injuries, who are claimed to be in stable condition and are receiving treatment at a hospital. The senior police officers reached the spot soon after the encounter and cordoned off the area to collect forensic evidence.