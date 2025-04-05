Rajya Sabha Scripts History: Waqf Bill Debate Breaks 44-Year Record with 17-Hour 2-Minutes Marathon Session

New Delhi: Parliament has set a new record in its productivity by spending 17 hours and 2 minutes on the debate and discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that this session has created history by breaking the record of the earlier longest-running Parliament session, which involved a 15-hour and 51-minute discussion on the Essential Services Maintenance Bill in 1981.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said, "The productivity of this session has been extremely high. One important milestone we achieved yesterday in Rajya Sabha was creating a new record. Earlier, the record was set in 1981 when the Essential Services Maintenance Act was discussed and passed it took 15 hours and 51 minutes. Yesterday, in Rajya Sabha, we broke that record by devoting 17 hours and 2 minutes to the discussion. History has been created."

He also said that this was possible due to the contributions of all Members of Parliament and mentioned that there was not a single attempt to disrupt or disturb the session during the discussion.