Waqf Amendment Bill: Several UP Districts on Alert, Fresh Guidelines Issued

Security beefed up in Uttar Pradesh as Lok Sabha set to debate on Waqf Amendment Bill on April 2 | Image: X

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to the police administration for strict monitoring of the law and order situation in state ahead of Waqf bill introduction in Lok Sabha.

According to officials, social media is also being monitored to keep an eye on 'unruly' elements.

Earlier on January 30, a 655-page report from a 31-member joint parliamentary panel on the Bill was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The joint committee of Parliament approved the report, which included changes proposed by members of the ruling BJP, with a 15-11 majority vote.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating the changes suggested by the JPC, clearing the way for it to be presented in Parliament for discussion and approval.

What is Waqf Amendment Bill?

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address various challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The proposed amendments aim to enhance the administration and management of Waqf properties in India by addressing the shortcomings of the original Act.

Key changes include renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and incorporating technology to better manage Waqf records.