WAQF Amendment Bill Will be Called Umeed Act

WAQF Amendment Bill: The Union Cabinet has approved significant revisions to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, incorporating key recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Renamed as the UMEED Act, the bill is being debated in Parliament session today.

This landmark legislation aims to address longstanding issues in the management of Waqf properties while promoting inclusivity and transparency.

UMEED Act (Unified Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development)

The UMEED Act introduces measures to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, ensuring better oversight and accountability. A major highlight is the emphasis on women's rights, with provisions to include representation of Muslim women in Waqf boards. Additionally, the bill leverages technology to create digital records, streamlining property management and reducing disputes.