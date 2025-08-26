'Strengthening Our Armed Forces With Futuristic Vision': Rajnath Singh As INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri Join Navy

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasized the need to anticipate emerging threats and develop innovative solutions, as warfare is evolving rapidly with new technologies and weapons emerging in every conflict. He also said that the armed forces are being strengthened with a futuristic vision.

"In today's times, rapid changes are occurring in the triangle of warfare, with each conflict showcasing new technologies, strategies, and equipment. As wars continue to evolve in this manner, it has become imperative for us not only to stay updated but also to explore directions that have so far been uncharted and unexpected," the Defence Minister said during his address at the commissioning ceremony of two multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam.

Singh added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has prioritized research and development in the defence sector.

"Previously, high-tech equipment was available only to a handful of countries, but now we are designing and manufacturing it ourselves. Today, we are strengthening our armed forces with a futuristic vision," he said.

Highlighting India's growing self-reliance, Singh noted that the country is now protecting not only its land, sea, and air but also its space, cyberspace, economic, and social domains.

"Self-reliance is no longer just a slogan; it is becoming a reality. This has been made possible by the hard work of our scientists, the officers of our armed forces26, and every individual who works tirelessly with dedication. That is why we are witnessing things that seemed impossible a few years ago becoming possible," the Union Minister said.

India Fully Capable of Safeguarding Maritime Boundaries: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh affirmed that India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond decisively under any circumstances.

Emphasizing India's maritime strength, the Defence Minister said, "India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively in any situation. With the commissioning of these two warships, the Indian Navy has been further strengthened as a true Blue Water Navy."

Singh highlighted that the Indian Navy is now equipped not only to secure coastal areas but also to operate in the farthest reaches of the Indian Ocean.

"We are now equipped not only to secure our coastal areas but also to operate in the farthest reaches of the Indian Ocean—whether combating piracy, tackling smuggling and illegal activities, countering maritime terrorism, or providing relief in the aftermath of natural disasters. With their advanced features and multi-role capabilities, our warships will enable swift and effective action in every situation," he said.

India Never Believed in Expansionism, Knows How to Respond To Security Threats: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh stated that India has never believed in aggressive expansionism but asserted that the country knows how to respond when its security is threatened.

Underlining the importance of strengthening maritime preparedness amid evolving regional challenges, he said, "Our objective is not power projection. India has never believed in aggressive expansionism. The world knows we have never attacked any country first, nor have we tried to provoke anyone. However, this does not mean we will ever back down. When our security is threatened, we know how to respond appropriately."

Highlighting India's strategic location, Singh noted that the maritime domain directly impacts the country's economic development.

"If we look at the western region of India, from the Arabian Sea to the Middle East and the Eastern Africa seaboard, we observe a wide range of naval activities. Our energy requirements—oil and natural gas—depend largely on the security of this region. Therefore, the Navy's role extends beyond patrolling the seas; it is a major pillar of our national economic security," he said.

He added that similar challenges exist on the eastern flank, where "the power play unfolding in the Indian Ocean repeatedly reminds us to stay vigilant."

Citing Operation Sindoor, Singh praised the Navy for demonstrating its rapid deployment capability.