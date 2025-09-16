Was BMW Driver Gaganpreet On Phone? Crucial CCTV Footage Of Crash Still Not Out | Trail Of Unanswered Questions

New Delhi: The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, in the BMW crash case has reportedly admitted in front of the police that she was "distracted" when she hit the motorcycle of Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh, killing him and critically injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur, in southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan.

Kaur was sent to two-day judicial custody in a late-night hearing at a judge's residence on Monday and will be produced before the court on September 17.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Nulife Hospital, where the victims were rushed to for treatment, is owned by the father of the accused. Jasvinder Singh, Kaur's father, owns Nulife Advanced Diagnostics Private Limited. It is worth mentioning here that the hospital is 19 km away from the accident spot and choosing Nulife over several other multispeciality hospitals in the vicinity led to the delay in immediate medical attention to the victims, resulting in the death of Navjot Singh.