Was BMW Driver Gaganpreet On Phone? Crucial CCTV Footage Of Crash Still Not Out | Trail Of Unanswered Questions
Delhi Police still mum on why they did not seek the police custody of the accused.
New Delhi: The accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, in the BMW crash case has reportedly admitted in front of the police that she was "distracted" when she hit the motorcycle of Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh, killing him and critically injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur, in southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan.
Kaur was sent to two-day judicial custody in a late-night hearing at a judge's residence on Monday and will be produced before the court on September 17.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Nulife Hospital, where the victims were rushed to for treatment, is owned by the father of the accused. Jasvinder Singh, Kaur's father, owns Nulife Advanced Diagnostics Private Limited. It is worth mentioning here that the hospital is 19 km away from the accident spot and choosing Nulife over several other multispeciality hospitals in the vicinity led to the delay in immediate medical attention to the victims, resulting in the death of Navjot Singh.
A trail of questions remains unanswered.
- The police role is under scanner as even after 48 hours of the accident, they have failed to release the CCTV footage of the incident in which the exact moment of the crash would have been captured.
- There are reports that the accused was on the phone when she hit the victims' motorcycle. The CCTV footage will confirm this allegation as well.
- The police are still mum on as to why they did not seek police custody of the accused. When questioned, the Investigating Officer in the case refused to entertain any questions.
