'Was Offered the Seat of Chief Minister But...': Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's Insights On Politics At Republic

In a new revelation, Yogaguru Swami Ramdev has said that he was offered the seat of Chief Minister, but he declined as he has no desire for power, laurels, or social validation.

Speaking at Republic Media Network's ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’, he said, "I have even been offered the seat of Chief Minister. People asked me to send my people to Rajya Sabha or start my own party, but I have no desire for power or laurels. I have always had one purpose in life, and that is to surrender to Bharat Mata, to do something for Bharat Mata."

He also advised people to contribute to the welfare of the nation by putting selfish interests aside, taking the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Think of doing something for the nation, not becoming something. The Prime Minister, who was an RSS sevak, still considers himself as a sevak even after becoming the Prime Minister," he said.

He said that his brand, Patanjali, known for making indigenous products and now a company worth 1 lakh crore, was born out of his love for the country and to do something in the interest of the nation.

He further advocated the use of indigenous products in India, saying that this will lead to the country's global rise and inspire other countries to follow India's lead.

"If Indians resolve to not buy Apple mobile phones for a month, what's the problem in that? If they decide not to visit KFC stores, what harm will it cause?" he asked.

"What is the need for Amazon? Think about the time when Amazon was not there... Did Lord Hanuman order the Sanjeevani herb from Amazon?" Swami Ramdev asked.

Ramdev said that if Indians take the route of Swadeshi, other countries will be inspired and look up to India.

"If Indians show a little patience, even America and other countries will bow down to India... The aim should be to surrender to Bharat Mata. Bharat has taught the world the way of life. India has the capability to do it, and others will have to follow India's lead," he said.

“India today is so powerful that even if 50 crore people put in their efforts, India will continue to hold global economic significance,” he added.

About ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’

The ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ serves as a forum for influential people to engage in meaningful discussions on issues pertinent to the nation's growth and development.The flagship event, themed ‘Shaktishali Atmanirbhar Bharat’, brought together a diverse array of dignitaries from the realms of politics, art, and business.

The event is a celebration of the nation-first ideals that have shaped India's journey. By bringing together leaders from various fields, this conclave is to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens to work towards a stronger, more prosperous India.

