'Was on Ventilator, Now Recovering' Says 1 Year Old Vihan’s Uncle: Chandipura Outbreak in Gujarat Takes 22 Lives

Gut wrenching visuals in ICU wards of civil hospitals of Gujarat. As Children below age of 15 years affected by Chandipura virus fights for life. One year old Vihan is admitted in Gandhinagar Civil Hospital since 10th July.

His uncle told Republic Media, “His health was very serious when he was brought from Kheda. He was also put on ventilator which scared entire family. But now his condition is improving. He opens eyes, looks at us, responds. We are little relieved.”

Further he said, “I want to mention it’s been more than 20 days, entire treatment with medicines is free. Doctors are constantly monitoring the situation.” Alike Vihan 7 such patients are in ICU across Gujarat.

Chandipura Virus vector is spreaded through sand fly (4 times visibly smaller than an insect). It’s not a contagious diseases. Common symptoms are fever, vomits and convulsions. Child should be immediately taken to hospital as the symptoms upscale in less than 48 hours. Child can suffer from brain inflation of multiple organ failure. Hence immediate treatment is mandatory.

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Dr. Parth Vadhela resident doctor, PICU Gandhinagar Civil hospital informed, “Until now we have treated 3 patients. One has been discharged and unfortunately one child couldn’t be saved. We tried our best but the virus attack child’s immune system and impacts multiple organs.

We are immediately putting them on ventilator as required. Fact of the matter is there is not anti- virus, we can treat symptoms. Currently 1 year old Vihan is under treatment. He is positively responding. We are trying our best.”

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State health ministry has declared free treatment for all patients. With that several measure have been taken. Around 200 suspicious samples ares tested. Out of which 35 are positive. Medical team is deputed for each district for vigilance.

Teams are executing outreach programs and medical sprays are sprinkled to stop breeding of sand flies. Areas or villages from cases are observed are looked into for tests and check ups.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Panseriya in an interview with Republic Meida said, “We are taking all measures as possible. Children are treated for free. I request people of Gujarat to immediately approach doctors if symptoms are seen. 2024 outbreak was taken seriously and we immediately came into action as first case was registered in Vadodara civil hospital.”