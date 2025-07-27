Was The Stampede At Mansa Devi Led By a Rumor About Electric Currents? Officials Reveal

Mansa Devi Temple: Thousands of pilgrims jammed to the shrine at Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, during the month of Shravan, when the stampede took place which began on the stairs leading to the Mansa Devi shrine at nine in the morning.

Preliminary findings indicate that 10 to 15 people have been hurt and six people have been reported dead.

Mayur Dixit, the district magistrate of Haridwar, stated that the badly injured had been moved to more advanced medical facilities. The reasons are being investigated now.

What might have caused the rush at Mansa Devi?

According to reports, Haridwar SSP Pramod Singh Doval revealed that the stampede was caused due to rumour of electric shock near the stairs 100 metres below the temple road.

There was a sudden panic as the word spread like wildfire among the devotees on the steep staircase leading to the temple on top of the hill, while some people were reported to be injured in the stampede

5 people were brought to the hospital, out of which 6 have died, injured have been brought to the hospital, rest are undergoing treatment

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, expressed his sorrow over the incident and stated that emergency response teams made up of the SDRF, police, and medical personnel had been on the scene promptly and started relief efforts.

"We have learned with sadness that there was a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. In a Facebook post, Dhami stated, “The SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have arrived at the scene and are participating in relief and rescue operations.”

The temple dedicated to the goddess Mansa Devi is situated at an elevation of almost 500 feet atop the Shivalik Hills.