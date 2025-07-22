'Wasting Public Money': Kiren Rijiju Accuses Opposition of 'Double Standards' For Disrupting Parliament

Ruckus In Lok Sabha: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the opposition of having "double standards" for not letting Parliament run smoothly despite the government's willingness to have discussions on issues the opposition leaders are raising.

He further said that the opposition is "wasting public money".

During an address at the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, "They (opposition) are demanding discussion and we are ready for it. Then why are they not allowing the House to function? This double standard is wrong. If you want discussion, then do not create ruckus. The government has said that we are ready for discussion. You are wasting public money."

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday on the second day of the Monsoon Session amid Opposition protest over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also held a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament over the issue of SIR (Special Intensive Review) exercise in Bihar.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11 am on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it convened. The Lower House was adjourned again till 2 pm, shortly after it reconvened amid opposition protest.

Chairing the House, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal announced the adjournment and asked the Opposition to submit proposals and resolutions instead of raising placards in the Lok Sabha.

Pal said, "Instead of showing placards, you can submit your proposals, resolutions, and the business advisory committee will consider them. Speakers will give time, and the government will respond. Why are you worried?"