WATCH: After Jaipur, JD Vance Visits Taj Mahal in Agra With Wife Usha and Children

United States Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on a four-day official visit to India, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra today along with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children. This marks his first official visit to the country.

The Vance family arrived in Agra on the third day of their trip and were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister shared a message on the social media platform X, saying, “A warm welcome to Hon'ble US Vice President JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture, and spiritual legacy.”

Photos from the visit show the family enjoying their time at the iconic monument, posing for pictures and strolling through the grounds of the Taj Mahal.

Following their visit to Agra, Vice President Vance and his family are scheduled to return to Jaipur on Wednesday to continue their tour.

Earlier in the trip, JD Vance defended former President Donald Trump’s trade policies while speaking at an event in Jaipur. He described the policies as part of a wider effort to create a more balanced global economic system.