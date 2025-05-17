Namaste, Italy! Albanian PM Kneels to Greet Giorgia Meloni at EU Summit | Watch

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama made a memorable impression as he hosted over 40 European leaders on Friday at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana. Despite heavy rain, Rama's trademark showmanship was on full display.

He kicked off the event by spinning a navy blue umbrella while walking down a bright red carpet, welcoming each leader with a warm smile and a personal greeting.

Ahead of the summit, Rama posted on Instagram, “From Tirana, where all of Europe has come today and where the whole world will be watching, I say hello to you.”

One of the most talked-about moments came when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived. Rama knelt on one knee on the red carpet and greeted her with a playful gesture and a respectful ‘namaste’, referring to her as his Italian “sister.”

He brought humor to the formal setting too. As French President Emmanuel Macron arrived, Rama joked, “Here’s the Sun King.” He also teased the British delegation, saying, “It’s now scientifically proven that the rain we’ve had was brought in by the British yesterday morning.”

Despite being the tallest leader there, Rama reminded everyone of Albania’s modest size: “I lead one of the smallest countries, so it’s a great honor for us to host this summit,” he told AFP.

While Rama’s charisma lit up the gathering, the main topic of the day remained serious — the ongoing war in Ukraine, as Russian and Ukrainian officials held peace talks in Istanbul.