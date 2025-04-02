WATCH: Amit Shah’s Hilarious ‘Dynasty’ Reply to Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha Steals the Show

New Delhi: In a playful yet pointed remark, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on Wednesday, mocking the party’s failure to elect a national president.

During the heated debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Yadav said, "A party that claims to be the biggest political party in the world has still not been able to elect its own national president." His comment was accompanied by a smile.

The Home Minister cleverly countered, “Akhilesh ji made his remark with a smile, so I will respond in the same manner. The parties sitting across from us in this House all have national presidents who are selected from just five family members. But in our party, we have to conduct a process involving 12-13 crore members, so naturally, it takes time."

He further said, “In your case, it will not take much time. I am saying that you will remain president for 25 years.”

The remarks come at a time when the BJP's process to elect a new national president has been delayed for nearly 10 months. This is after the incumbent president, JP Nadda, was inducted into the Narendra Modi Cabinet following the BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.