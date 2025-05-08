7-Second Video Shows Exact Moment Pakistani Missile Was Shot Down In Punjab | WATCH

In a swift and decisive response, an attack attempt from Pakistan side was foiled after the Indian Air Defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised Pakistani projectile over Punjab in the early hours of Thursday. A dramatic 7-second CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network shows the exact moment the incoming missile was shot down mid-air.

The interception which took place between 1:10 AM and 1:20 AM was followed by a loud explosion that was heard across several surrounding districts. Debris from the destroyed projectile was recovered at two separate locations in Punjab later Thursday morning.

A brief power blackout affected some areas of Punjab after the interception, with electricity fully restored by 4:44 AM.

There is no report of civilian casualties or infrastructure damage. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the origin and nature of the projectiles.