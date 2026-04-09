Army's Apache Attack Helicopters Demonstrate Lethal Precision in Exercise Brahmastra at Pokhran | Watch

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: In a powerful display of aerial combat prowess, the Indian Army showcased the formidable capabilities of its AH-64 Apache attack helicopters during Exercise Brahmastra at the Pokhran Firing Range.

Nicknamed the "tanks in the air," these advanced attack helicopters executed precise strike missions, successfully firing AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, unleashing rockets, and delivering accurate gunfire on designated targets. The exercise highlighted the Apaches' ability to deliver devastating firepower with pinpoint accuracy, underscoring their role as a game-changer in modern battlefield scenarios.

The live-fire demonstration at Pokhran, a key desert training ground in Rajasthan, formed part of broader efforts to validate the integration of Army Aviation assets in high-intensity operations. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, night-vision systems, and advanced weaponry, the Apaches are designed to operate effectively in day, night, and adverse weather conditions, providing critical close air support, reconnaissance, and anti-armour capabilities.

This showcase comes as the Indian Army continues to strengthen its aerial firepower with the induction of these world-class platforms, enhancing overall combat readiness along sensitive borders. Exercise Brahmastra reflects the force's focus on seamless combined-arms operation, where air and ground elements operate in perfect synergy to dominate the battlefield.

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Defence observers noted that the precision strikes not only validated the helicopters' operational effectiveness but also sent a strong message of deterrence.