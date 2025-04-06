WATCH | Baba Bageshwar Takes On Mumbai Police in Epic Cricket Face-Off

Updated April 6th 2025, 18:07 IST
Mumbai: Donned in dhoti and kurta, spiritual leader Baba Bageshwar, also known as Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, was seen swinging the bat in a friendly cricket match with Mumbai Police during his 12-day visit to Maharashtra .
As part of this visit, he will be delivering the spiritual discourse of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha to his followers in Maharashtra from April 8 to April 11.
After completing the first day of the Katha, Baba Bageshwar took a break at his temporary residence, located inside a warehouse of Indian Corporation near the event venue. There, he surprised everyone by joining a friendly cricket match along with the sevadars (volunteers) and Maharashtra Police officers who are part of his Y-category security team.
Two teams were formed for the match. One team included personnel from Maharashtra Police and local sevadars, while the other consisted of Bageshwar Maharaj, his security guards, and sevadars from Madhya Pradesh . Each team had 9 players, and the match was played in a 6-over format.
The Maharashtra team batted first. Baba Bageshwar bowled the opening over and gave away 9 runs while taking one wicket. By the end of three overs, the Maharashtra team had scored 30 runs. Baba returned to bowl again in the fourth over and took three wickets while conceding just 3 runs in that over. At the end of their innings, Maharashtra’s team managed to post a total of 48 runs in 6 overs.
Published April 6th 2025, 16:38 IST