Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Shares 'My Modi Story' Praising PM's Discipline and Vision

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday shared his 'Modi Story', highlighting the first time he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi, and saw the ‘brilliance of future leadership.’ On the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, Rajnath Singh recalled the dedication to party work, saying that he also knew how diligent the PM was with the work assigned to him while Singh was national president of the BJP.

"From 2006, I was national president, so I met him multiple times. I also noticed that his suggestions were once really useful. As far as discipline is concerned, as soon as the election campaign concluded, he came to me and said, President, sir, I am here to give my report card to you. I have finished my campaign work," Singh said in the clip posted on X. Union Agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remembered his meeting with the PM during the Ekta Yatra.

"Our connection goes quite a long way back. In 199, when Murli Manohar Joshi was the BJP president. There was terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Nobody could think about showing the national flag on Lal Chowk. The party decided to challenge terrorism, unite the country, and decided that Ekta Yatra will be taken out from Kanyakumari to Srinagar's Lal Chowk," he said.

Wishing the Prime Minister a long life, Chouhan said that was the time he was able to observe the PM closely. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who is the garland of the hearts of India's crores upon crores of people! Today, I wish to share a memoir of my connection with Modi Ji during the Ekta Yatra. It was at this time that I met him for the first time and observed his personality closely," Chouhan's post on X read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Communications and Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, also wished the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday. "Dedicated to the development of every individual, devoted to the principles of Antyodaya, and heartfelt birthday wishes to our inspiration and guide, the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 75th birthday. I pray to Baba Mahakal that you be blessed with a healthy life and eternal long life," he said.