Watch: Exact Moment UK’s F-35B Fighter Jet Takes Off from Thiruvananthapuram After 38 Days | Image: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The British F-35B stealth fighter jet, which was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for more than a month, finally took off on Tuesday morning, heading back to the United Kingdom.

The powerful aircraft, valued at over $110 million, had made an emergency landing on June 14 due to a technical problem.

The exact moment of the jet’s takeoff was captured by onlookers and airport staff, as the stealth fighter soared into the sky, ending its unexpected stay in India.

All About F-35B stealth fighter jet

The F-35B is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings. It belongs to the Royal Navy and operates as part of the Carrier Strike Group from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Timeline of the British F-35 Aircraft in India:

June 14: The F-35B makes an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport due to a technical glitch.

June 15: A formal statement from the IAF confirmed their complete awareness of the situation and their assistance rendered for "safety reasons". Royal Navy technical personnel from the carrier group attempted repairs unsuccessfully.

June 25: Officials from Britain acknowledged ongoing repair efforts whilst expressing gratitude to Indian authorities for their assistance.

June 27: British authorities announced plans to transfer the F-35B stealth aircraft to the local MRO facility for necessary repairs.

July 6: A specialist British team comprising 21 personnel, including aviation engineers, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The 85-million aircraft was subsequently relocated from the tarmac to a hangar.

July 21: Airport officials confirmed that the sophisticated British F-35B fighter aircraft is scheduled to depart on July 22, following successful repairs, after more than a month's stay at the airport.

July 22: After successful repairs and refueling, the jet takes off from the airport and begins its return journey to the UK.