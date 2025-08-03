Watch | For the First Time: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Used for Organ Transport in Urgent Transplant

In a rare incident, Bengaluru's Namma Metro was used to transport a human liver for an urgent transplant.

This is the first case where metro services were used to transport an organ in Bengaluru. The step was taken to ensure timely delivery of the organ for the life-saving procedure.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), with assistance from medical professionals and security staff, facilitated the transport.

This incident has set a precedent for similar future operations involving the Bengaluru Metro. It also places Bengaluru after Hyderabad in utilizing metro facilities for the transportation of human organs.

The liver, received from a donor at Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield, was transported to Sparsh Hospital for the transplant procedure.

The total travel time covering the 32 km distance between the two metro stations was just over an hour. The organ left Vydehi Hospital at 8:38 p.m. on Friday and reached the destination hospital by 9:48 p.m.

An ambulance first transported the liver from Vydehi Hospital to the Whitefield Metro Station. From there, it was taken via metro to Rajarajeshwarinagar station.

A team of medical professionals, comprising a doctor and seven support staff, carried out the operation with assistance from BMRCL officials. An Assistant Security Officer (ASO) was present to oversee documentation and ensure adherence to safety protocols.

At the destination station, another ASO and metro staff received the organ and transferred it to an ambulance waiting outside, which then took it to the hospital where the transplant was performed.

Guidelines from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Joint Procedure Order (JPO) were strictly followed during the operation to ensure that regular metro services were not disrupted.