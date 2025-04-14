WATCH | Haryana Man Wore Shoes After 14 Years—Only When PM Modi Put Them On

Haryana: A man from Haryana 's Kaithal, who vowed 14 years ago not to wear shoes until he met Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, finally wore footwear on Monday— in the presence of PM Modi himself. The emotional moment happened during a public rally in Yamunanagar, where Shri Rampal Kashyap met the Prime Minister and fulfilled the promise he had made over a decade ago.

Rampal Kashyap had made the vow back in 2010, declaring that "Until Modi becomes the Prime Minister and I meet him, I will not wear shoes."

He stayed true to his word for 14 long years, walking barefoot through all seasons, waiting for his wish to come true.

That moment finally arrived when Prime Minister Modi helped him wear shoes on stage during a public meeting in Yamunanagar.

The act symbolized not just the end of a personal vow, but also the deep connection and admiration people like Rampal Ji hold for the Prime Minister.

PM Modi acknowledged the incident in a heartfelt social media post, stating, “Today in Yamunanagar, Haryana, I had the privilege of meeting Shri Rampal Kashyap from Kaithal. Fourteen years ago, he took a vow that 'Until Modi becomes the Prime Minister and I meet him, I will not wear shoes.' Today, I had the opportunity to help him wear shoes.”

He further expressed humility at such gestures from the public but urged people to channel their devotion into collective progress.

"I deeply respect the sentiments of all such well-wishers, but I urge them to take pledges that contribute to society or the nation, instead of such personal vows."

PM Modi added in another message, "I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection but I want to request everyone who takes up such vows — I cherish your love... please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!"

Who is Rampal Kashyap?