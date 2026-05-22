WATCH: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Found Floating In Delhi’s Sanjay Lake Amid Intense Heatwave

New Delhi: Hundreds of fish were found dead in East Delhi’s Sanjay Lake on Friday, triggering alarm among residents and raising fresh concerns over the ecological health of water bodies in the national capital amid the ongoing heatwave.

Videos circulating on social media showed large numbers of dead fish floating near the edges of the lake as water levels receded sharply under rising temperatures.

The incident was reported from Sanjay Lake in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. Spread across nearly 52 acres and located inside a 187-acre park maintained by the Delhi Development Authority, the lake is considered one of the city’s prominent recreational spots.

Officials indicated that the fish deaths were likely caused by a sharp fall in oxygen levels in the lake water due to extreme heat, stagnation and reduced water inflow.

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According to reports, a pipeline supplying treated water to the lake had developed a leak several days ago, severely impacting water levels. Authorities initially struggled to trace the exact leakage point.

The Delhi Jal Board later confirmed that the source of the leak had finally been identified and repair work had begun.

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Officials said the restoration work would now be carried out on a “war footing” and is expected to be completed within two days.

Environmental concerns have intensified as Delhi continues to reel under severe heatwave conditions.

The national capital recently recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years. According to the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, over five degrees above normal.

Experts warn that prolonged high temperatures can drastically reduce dissolved oxygen levels in stagnant water bodies, making survival difficult for aquatic life.

Residents living near the lake expressed concern over foul smell, deteriorating water quality and the possibility of further fish deaths if conditions do not improve quickly.