WATCH | L&T Powai Security Guard Beaten by MNS Workers Over Language Dispute

Mumbai: A security guard at L&T Powai was allegedly beaten up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after an argument over language. The guard, who reportedly did not know the Marathi language, got into a verbal spat with a Marathi-speaking individual. However, he did not know Marathi, which led to MNS workers beating him up.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Abhishek Mhamunkar, who captioned it, “MNS style: A migrant medical owner in Dhanori, Pune, insulted the Marathi language, refused to speak Marathi, and disrespected a Marathi child. Today, our MNS soldiers—Shri Ganesh Patil, Krishna Mohite, Shri Manoj Thokal, Shri Yewale, Shri Achiturao Morwade, etc.—took action.”

The incident created tensions over the enforcement of Marathi language usage in Maharashtra. This comes a month after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor was allegedly assaulted in Karnataka’s Belagavi village for speaking in Kannada instead of Marathi, that altercation led to an inter-state dispute, even leading to the suspension of bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Earlier Marathi language Dispute

This is not the first instance of MNS workers allegedly resorting to violence over the Marathi language.

Last year, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers assaulted a chemist in Pune’s Dhanori area for allegedly “insulting” the Marathi language. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The widely circulated footage showed the chemist, who is not from Maharashtra, refusing to speak Marathi, which was perceived as an insult. In the clip, he can be heard asking, “Is it written anywhere that one must speak Marathi compulsorily?” In response, the individuals present warned him of possible consequences for his refusal.