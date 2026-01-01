WATCH: Masked Man Holds Minor at Knifepoint Inside Shop, Demands Rs 1 Lakh And Bike

Bijnor: A terrifying incident shook the busy Station Road market in Najibabad town on Thursday evening when a masked man held a minor girl at knifepoint inside a clothing store, demanding money and a motorcycle before police intervened.

The episode unfolded around 7 pm, when two young girls had entered the shop to shop for clothes. Suddenly, a man in his mid-20s, his face hidden and a knife in hand, stormed into the store and pressed the blade against the throat of one of the girls, causing alarm among bystanders.

According to police, the accused, believed to be 24 years old, demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash and a motorcycle from the shop owner before officers arrived. The girl screamed for help, prompting nearby patrolling personnel to rapidly respond to the crisis.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Najeebabad police registered a case under FIR No. 449/25 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act. Najibabad Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh and Station House Officer Rahul Singh, who were patrolling the area at the time, reached the scene with their team within minutes.

They overpowered and arrested the man, successfully rescuing the minor girl. During the brief struggle, the girl suffered a minor cut and was sent to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment, where her condition was reported to be stable.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident and repeatedly shouted that he wanted to be taken to jail. On questioning, he reportedly claimed to be a resident of Barabanki district and said he had taken a train to Najibabad earlier that evening before walking to the crowded market area where the incident took place.

