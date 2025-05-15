Watch: Passenger Slips from Moving Train at Hapur Station, RPF Constable's Miracle Rescue!

Viral Video: Hapur: In a heart-stopping moment captured on CCTV, an RPF constable displayed extraordinary courage and quick thinking to save the life of a passenger aboard the Kashi Vishwanath Express at Hapur railway station.

The incident, which happened at 4:07 AM, has quickly gone viral on social media, earning praise for the constable's bravery and swift action.

As the Kashi Vishwanath Express departed from Platform 1 at Hapur station, one of the passengers found himself in danger when his leg became stuck between the train's moving coach and the platform. His leg was dragged along the platform, and the passenger was in danger of being pulled out completely, risking a potentially fatal accident.

Head Constable Ayendra Kumar, who was on duty at the time, spotted the alarming situation just as the train was pulling away. Without a second thought, he rushed toward the moving train and saved the passenger's life. Kumar grabbed the passenger's belt and yanked him back into the coach, preventing a tragedy.

The situation was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, garnering widespread attention. Viewers have praised Constable Kumar for his selfless act and quick action.