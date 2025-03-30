Watch | PM Modi Receives Traditional Welcome in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and cultural welcome as he arrived in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, where he was greeted with a traditional tribal dance.

Men and women dressed in bright traditional attire performed folk dances to cultural music as PM Modi, dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown half-jacket, waved at them.

The Prime Minister visited Bilaspur to launch a series of development projects and address a massive public gathering.

Modi Launches Rs 33,700 Crore Projects

On Sunday, PM Modi unveiled development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur. Highlighting the state's progress, he said, "Chhattisgarh ki tasveer badal rahi hai, taqdeer bhi badal rahi hai" (Chhattisgarh's image is changing, so is its fate).

3 Lakh Families Get New Homes

PM Modi also announced that 3 lakh families would move into their new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during Navratri. He attributed this milestone to people's faith in his leadership.

"Today, on the auspicious day of Navratri, 3 lakh poor families of Chhattisgarh are entering their new homes. I wish them a prosperous new life. This achievement was possible because you trusted Modi's guarantee," he said.