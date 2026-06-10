PM Modi Shares Light-Hearted Jhalmuri Moment with NDA Leaders on Milestone Day at Bharat Mandapam | WATCH

New Delhi: In a delightful display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen enjoying the iconic Bengali street snack jhalmuri with fellow National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders during a key meeting at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The Prime Minister shared a video on Instagram capturing the informal gathering, captioning it: "Sharing Jhalmuri with fellow NDA leaders at the NDA meeting today."

In the clip, PM Modi, dressed in his signature white kurta and blue vest, approaches a snack station where large bowls of the puffed rice delicacy -- tossed with mustard oil, spices, onions, and sev -- are being served. He is seen interacting warmly with leaders, holding a small plate, laughing, and gesturing as he shares the treat. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is reported to have personally overseen the serving of the snack.

The moment comes as the NDA conclave marks a historic milestone: Modi completing 12 years in office and surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru to become India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. Chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and senior leaders from the 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories gathered for the meeting, which also included Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

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Jhalmuri, a flavorful Bengali savoury, carried extra political resonance. It featured prominently in BJP's outreach in West Bengal's Jhargram, where PM Modi had earlier stopped at a jhalmuri stall. Today's sharing symbolized cultural warmth and coalition unity, especially as the BJP-led alliance strengthens its footprint in the state under Suvendu Adhikari's leadership.

The light-hearted interlude stood out amid discussions on governance, development, and future strategies.

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