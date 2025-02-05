Watch: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday.

PM Modi arrived in Prayagraj around 11 a.m., where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Before the ritual, he took a ferry ride at the Maha Kumbh, greeting and waving to citizens who had gathered for the auspicious event.

The sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is witnessing a thick crowd of devotees as Mahakumbh progresses with an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, saints, and Kalpvasis.

By 8 a.m on Wednesday, more than 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervor surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underling the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also took holy dip accompanied with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.