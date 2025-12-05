Watch: Putin Smiles As PM Modi Greets Delegates in Russian Language

New Delhi: A heartwarming moment from the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has surfaced, showing President Putin smiling as PM Modi greeted delegates in the Russian language.

PM Modi was seen switching from Hindi to Russian to greet the delegates who had come from Russia. After saying "Namaskar" to the delegates from both countries and media personnel, he turned to the Russian delegates and said "Dobry den", which means "good day" in Russian. This gesture evoked a subtle smile from President Putin.

He also called Putin "my friend" during the speech while greeting the delegates.

This endearing gesture by the Prime Minister is a small tribute to the steady and long-standing relations between India and Russia.

Advertisement

He also expressed his "happiness" to welcome President Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an extensive range of talks aimed at strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Advertisement

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the leaders witnessed the exchange of several documents.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks at Hyderabad House today during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Both leaders discussed all aspects of India-Russia relations which are deep-rooted and multifaceted. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. The leaders witnessed exchange of several documents, including MoUs on Trade and Commerce, Migration and Mobility, Maritime Cooperation, Health and Food Safety, Fertilizers, Academic Exchanges, Media Cooperation and enhancing People to People ties."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed Putin at Hyderabad House to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Taking our special and privileged partnership ahead! PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. India and Russia share long-lasting and time-tested bonds. Comprehensive and detailed discussions aimed at further strengthening our bilateral relations ensued."

Earlier in the day, Putin offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.