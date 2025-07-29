WATCH: Rajnath Singh Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Debunks Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday strongly rebutted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's claim that United States President Donald Trump's intervention led to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"From the day the Pahalgam incident occurred until now, our Prime Minister has not spoken with Trump. They should not speak on this matter after this clarification. I want to reiterate that Operation Sindoor was not paused due to anyone's intervention. It was paused after Pakistan's DGMO requested it. Please close this chapter now. Operation Sindoor is ongoing. There is a comma (pause) in the operation, not a full stop," he told Kharge in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge questioned Trump's role in the India-Pakistan truce.

"The American President is a friend of PM Modi. They hug each other and shake hands whenever they meet. This is not hidden from anyone," Kharge said, suggesting that talks between PM Modi and Trump influenced the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

"Why did a third party intervene in the matter? We could have resolved the issue ourselves without entertaining any third party," Kharge asked in the Upper House of Parliament.

Rajnath Singh's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in his speech during the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, clarified that no talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between the Pahalgam terror attack and the day of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"There was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17," EAM Jaishankar said.

"At no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there any linkage with trade or what was going on," he added.