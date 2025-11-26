‘Watch: Rare Video of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Resurfaces, Offering a Stark Warning on India’s Constitutional Journey’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's December 17, 1946, speech, addressing the Constituent Assembly with a mix of urgency, caution, and statesmanship as India moved toward framing its Constitution. | Image: File

New Delhi: A rare archival recording of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s speech has resurfaced online, shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of Constitution Day. The video - now circulating widely - features Ambedkar addressing the Constituent Assembly with a mix of urgency, caution, and statesmanship as India moved toward framing its Constitution.

In the clip, Ambedkar is heard acknowledging the nation’s shared aspiration for unity but sounding a clear warning on the challenges ahead. “Our difficulty is not about the ultimate future”, he said. “Our difficulty is with regard to the beginning”.

Appeal for Consensus, Not Confrontation

Ambedkar’s speech highlights his deep concern over India’s diverse social and political landscape. Rather than celebrating inevitability, he urged caution - warning that the real challenge lay in ensuring all sections of society could walk together toward a common future.

Calling for political maturity, he stressed: “Let us leave aside slogans. Let us leave aside words which frighten people. Let us even make concession to the prejudices of our opponents… make it possible for them to come”.

Ambedkar argued that unity demanded patience, empathy, and negotiation, especially from the majority. A Critique of the Resolution: ‘It Will Keep the Muslim League Out’.

In the same address, Ambedkar did not shy away from critiquing provisions being proposed for the Constitution. Responding to concerns raised during the debate, he predicted that the resolution would alienate the Muslim League rather than encourage participation.

“This resolution… is bound to have the result of keeping the Muslim League out”, he stated firmly.

He pointed specifically to Paragraph Three, arguing that while it laid out a two-tier political framework - provinces and a union - it made no reference to the proposed system of grouping provinces, a key element debated in earlier negotiations such as the Cabinet Mission Plan.

Warning Against Dismantling a Strong Centre Without Clarity

Ambedkar also questioned why provisions appeared to weaken India’s central structure. While he personally favoured a strong union, he reminded members that Congress had already conceded to a more decentralised framework.

“We have travelled a long road”, he said. “Having given up that position… why is the idea of grouping completely effaced from this resolution”? His remarks reveal not just constitutional reasoning but a deep sense of urgency over unresolved political tensions threatening India’s unity.

