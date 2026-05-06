WATCH: Rebel AAP MP Ashok Mittal Speaks To Republic Condemning Twin Blast Incident in Punjab

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal spoke exclusively to Republic TV, marking his first-ever media appearance since joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing the channel, Mittal reacted strongly to the twin blast incidents reported from Jalandhar and Amritsar late last night, terming them a serious threat to public safety.

He asserted that both the Government of India and the Government of Punjab must act in coordination to ensure that those responsible are swiftly identified and brought to justice. Emphasising a united approach, Mittal said such incidents must be dealt with firmly, rising above political considerations to safeguard national security and maintain law and order.

Khalistan claim surfaces, NIA joins probe

Meanwhile, investigations into the twin blasts have intensified, with the National Investigation Agency stepping in to assist the Punjab Police. A Khalistani group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, though officials are yet to verify the authenticity of the claim. Security agencies are examining CCTV footage and other forensic evidence to track down suspects and establish the sequence of events.

Twin blasts raise alarm across Punjab

The explosions, reported from Jalandhar and Amritsar, have triggered widespread concern across Punjab. One of the blasts occurred near a sensitive security zone in Jalandhar, causing panic among locals and leaving at least one person injured. The second explosion in Amritsar, close to a defence-linked area, has raised fears of a coordinated attempt to target key installations.

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Security has since been heightened across the state, with increased deployment around vital establishments and public areas. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the probe progresses.