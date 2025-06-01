Watch: RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Fatal Accident At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus In Mumbai

Mumbai: An RPF constable rescued a passenger from a potentially fatal accident at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. A video of the incident which has surfaced showed a man trying to catch the Kochuveli Garib Rath Express when he got stuck between the coach and the platform.

The man ended up in the space between the train and the platform and was about to be severely injured when an RPF constable swiftly rushed towards the passenger and saved his life.

RPF constable saves the day

The incident was captured in the CCTV on Friday, May 30. Train number 12201, Kochuveli Garib Rath Express, at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, was going to depart from platform number four when a passenger attempted to board the moving train.

The passenger slipped in the process and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, Ram Narayan Singh, RPF constable of the Central Railway, Mumbai Division was on duty at the time of the incident and promptly pulled him out of the gap.

The courage shown by the officer saved the passenger's life as he was caught and pulled out in time.

Why was the passenger in such haste?

After the incident, the passenger was in a nervous and distressed state. Upon asking, he revealed that there was a family emergency at home and that is why, he anyhow wanted to catch the train.

Later, he was counseled regarding the repercussions of his actions and provided guidance about the same. The station officials then ensured his safe return home.

Stay vigilant

Train accidents are not uncommon, and they can happen due to the carelessness of both the railway staff and the passengers. In 2025 alone, 13 people lost their lives in such accidents.

However, we can pay attention to what we can improve to ensure a safe journey and that includes minding the gap between the train and platform while boarding the train.

Make sure the train has completely stopped before deboarding and never try the stunt of boarding a moving train.

Adding to that, the Gujarat High Court once ruled in favour of the railway administration and clearly stated that boarding a moving train should be considered a ‘criminal offence’ and ‘no compensation’ will be offered to the injured by the railway administration.