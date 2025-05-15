Watch Thick Giant Dust Blanket Covering Delhi-NCR: What’s Behind Sudden Twist In Weather Conditions?

A thick dust blanket covered Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, clouding the region in a thick, choking haze and disrupting daily life. The sudden change in weather, which followed an extended spell of intense heatwave conditions, left residents struggling with reduced visibility, air quality concerns, and travel disruptions.

Visuals shared by locals show dense layers of dust blanketing iconic areas of the capital. Footage from Kartavya Path near India Gate showed a clouded skyline with landmark monuments barely visible through the dust. Morning drone shots from Noida sectors and areas around Akshardham temple displayed streets and buildings hardly visible under the thick dust layer.

As per reports, the weather condition is believed to be caused by strong gusty winds blowing in from Rajasthan and parts of northwest India, lifting large quantities of dust and sweeping them across the Delhi-NCR plains.

Key areas impacted include Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and central Delhi, where commuters reported difficulty navigating roads due to low visibility and dust-laden air. Office-goers were seen using masks and scarves to shield themselves from the dust.