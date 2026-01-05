Bengaluru Airport Drama: Couple’s Carfight Sends Vehicle Swerving With Door Flung Open | Watch

Bengaluru: A quarrel between a couple in a cab near the Kempegowda International Airport escalated to the point of requiring police intervention as the cab had to be stopped near a checkpoint after the vehicle was seen swerving with its rear door open, according to officials. A video of the incident, filmed from another vehicle, has surfaced on social media, and is gaining considerable attention online.

Police said that the woman reportedly asked the driver to stop the cab during the argument. She then opened the rear door of the vehicle while her husband told the driver to continue. A passing motorcyclist alerted the driver to the open door, following which the cab was safely halted. No injuries were reported during the incident.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed on the couple. Unlike an FIR, an NCR is filed for minor offences. The police are now further examining the viral video to ascertain the sequence of events that led to this incident.