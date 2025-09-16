Watch: Woman Openly Smokes Inside Train, Gets Into Fiery Argument With Co-Passenger For Recording Her Video

Woman Openly Smokes Inside Train, Gets Into Fiery Argument With Co-Passenger For Recording Her Video | Image: Screengrab, X

A video that has emerged online, showing a woman smoking inside an Indian Railways passenger train, has sparked outrage on social media.

The video shows the woman smoking a cigarette while seated inside the train. She becomes angry when a co-passenger records her smoking and warns him to stop immediately, leading to a verbal confrontation.

The co-passenger ask the woman to go outside, but she argues, "This [recording the video] is wrong."

When a staff member intervenes, the woman points to the co-passenger recording the video and says, "Ask him not to record my video. Ask him to delete it."

The co-passenger retorted, "What you are doing is legal?" to which the woman responded, "I haven’t said anything wrong to you."

The co-passenger further informed her that smoking is not allowed inside the train. She replied, "I am asking you respectfully not to record the video. You’re not going to have fun, I’m telling you."

When asked again to go outside, she told the co-passenger, "It’s not your train."

The co-passenger responded, "Whose train is it then? Is it your train?"

When other passengers pressed her further, she claimed she did not refuse to go outside.

In the video, one passenger was heard shouting at the woman, saying, "Why are you smoking inside the compartment? This is an AC compartment. Don’t you care? Instead, you’re arguing."

The co-passenger recording the video threatened to call the police. Upon hearing this, the woman said, "Go tell the police," sitting back down with the cigarette still in her hand, nonchalantly arguing with the co-passengers and warning them not to record her.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Netizens have demanded strict action against her, with some calling for a travel ban.

The identity of the woman is unknown, and it is unclear where or on which train the incident took place.