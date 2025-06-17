Water Enters Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi; 12 Flights Diverted, Traffic Jams Due to Waterlogging After Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR

Water entered Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after heavy rain lashed the National Capital Region on Tuesday.

A video that surfaced online shows water inside Terminal 1 of IGI Airport.

Several airport staff members were seen working to remove the water from inside the terminal to ensure passenger convenience.

The National Capital Region and adjoining cities experienced incessant rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

With the weather turning pleasant, residents can finally enjoy some respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

Waterlogging has also been witnessed in several parts of the city due to the rainfall. Traffic congestion has also been reported at many places across the city.

12 Flights Diverted

As many as 12 flights have been diverted from Delhi between 3 pm and 4 pm due to the rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, Airport Sources said.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 PM and 4PM," official sources said.

IMD Weather Forecast

The India Meterological Department (IMD) this afternoon in its weather alert stated that Light to moderate rainfall at few/many places and heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

It said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat and remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Jharkhand; entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

It said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat; some parts of Rajasthan; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next two days.

The low pressure area over Southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, June 17, 2025. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours according to MeT department.