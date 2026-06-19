Water Leaks From ₹19,650-Crore Navi Mumbai Airport Roof Just Months After Grand Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Mumbai: A viral video purportedly showing water leaking from the roof of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users questioning the quality of infrastructure at India's newest aviation hub just months after its grand inauguration.

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, appears to show water dripping inside the airport terminal, prompting criticism and comparisons with similar incidents reported at newly built public infrastructure projects during the monsoon season.

In the video, water was seen leaking from the roof near baggage belts 5 and 6 inside the terminal building.

However, airport authorities have maintained that the issue was not due to a structural roof leak but originated from an air-conditioning duct.

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According to an official statement issued by Navi Mumbai International Airport, the terminal operations team immediately secured the affected area after noticing the leakage.

"On June 17, 2026, at approximately 4 PM, a water leakage was observed by our terminal team at baggage belts number 5 and 6. The area was immediately cordoned off and secured to ensure passenger safety," the statement said.

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The airport further stated that the leakage was contained within 30 minutes and the affected area was cleaned and restored within an hour. Authorities added that the baggage belts resumed normal operations and have remained fully functional since June 18.

Sources familiar with the matter said the water was coming from an AC duct and not from the roof structure itself.

Despite the clarification, videos of the incident quickly went viral online, with several users expressing concern over maintenance and construction quality at the airport, which was projected as one of India's most advanced aviation facilities.

The controversy is particularly significant because Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2025 as a landmark infrastructure project aimed at transforming air connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore, the airport was envisioned as a major relief to the congestion at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and as a gateway capable of supporting India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi had described the airport as a symbol of a "Viksit Bharat" and highlighted its lotus-inspired architecture, advanced passenger facilities and role in boosting trade, tourism and employment.

The project was also seen as a milestone that placed Mumbai alongside global cities such as London, New York and Tokyo, which operate multiple international airports.

Commercial operations at the airport began in December 2025, and in February 2026 the facility transitioned to round-the-clock operations, allowing airlines to schedule late-night and early-morning flights.

Airport officials have reiterated that the June 17 incident was minor, quickly resolved and did not impact airport operations or passenger movement.

"NMIA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency, safety and passenger service," the airport said.