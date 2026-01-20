Water Tank Collapses in Surat, 3 Labourers Injured

Surat: A new water tank built at a cost of crores collapsed in the Tadkeshwar village of Areth in Gujarat. The tank had a capacity of 11 lakh liters. Three labourers were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Nine lakh liters of water was filled in the tank for testing. The officer and the contractor were not present at the spot at the time of the incident. The tank was supposed to cater drinking water to several villages.