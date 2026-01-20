Updated 20 January 2026 at 22:00 IST
Water Tank Collapses in Surat, 3 Labourers Injured
A new water tank built at a cost of crores collapsed in the Tadkeshwar village of Areth in Gujarat. The tank had a capacity of 11 lakh liters. Three labourers were injured in the incident.
Surat: A new water tank built at a cost of crores collapsed in the Tadkeshwar village of Areth in Gujarat. The tank had a capacity of 11 lakh liters. Three labourers were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.
Nine lakh liters of water was filled in the tank for testing. The officer and the contractor were not present at the spot at the time of the incident. The tank was supposed to cater drinking water to several villages.
