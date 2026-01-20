Water Tank Collapses in Surat, 3 Labourers Injured

Republic World
Updated 20 January 2026 at 22:00 IST

Satyaki Baidya
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Surat: A new water tank built at a cost of crores collapsed in the Tadkeshwar village of Areth in Gujarat. The tank had a capacity of 11 lakh liters. Three labourers were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Nine lakh liters of water was filled in the tank for testing. The officer and the contractor were not present at the spot at the time of the incident. The tank was supposed to cater drinking water to several villages.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 20 January 2026 at 21:49 IST