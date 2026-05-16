Watermelon Tragedy Strikes Again? MP Man Dies After Eating Fruit, Days After Chhattisgarh Boy’s Death

New Delhi: Days after a 15-year-old boy died in Chhattisgarh from consuming watermelon, a similar disturbing incident has now surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a 43-year-old man died while his son remains in critical condition after eating watermelon in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

While officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause behind the illness, the incident has once again brought attention to a series of recent watermelon-linked tragedies reported across different states.

The deceased has been identified as Indra Kumar Parihar, a resident of Shajapur district who worked as a driver in Sheopur and lived there with his family in a rented accommodation.

According to family members, Indra Kumar and his 21-year-old son Vinod began feeling unwell on Thursday night. On Friday morning, both reportedly consumed watermelon at home, following which their health rapidly deteriorated.

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The family rushed them to Sheopur District Hospital after their condition worsened, and he died on the way. Meanwhile, Vinod continues to remain in serious condition.

Doctors suspect the patients may have suffered from a severe stomach infection or food-related illness, though the exact cause will only become clear after medical examination reports arrive.

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15-Year Old Dies After Eating Watermelon In Chhattisgarh

The incident comes after a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, where a 15-year-old boy died and three other children also fell ill after consuming watermelon during a family gathering.

Officials said the fruit had reportedly been cut in the morning and consumed several hours later in the evening. Soon after eating it, the children allegedly began vomiting and complained of severe uneasiness.

The deceased boy was identified as Akhilesh Dheewar, and the three other affected children later stabilised during treatment.

Doctors in that case suspected food poisoning or bacterial contamination, though forensic reports are still awaited. One uncut watermelon from the house was sent for examination.

Mumbai Family Found Dead Next Morning

The recent incidents have come after the shocking Mumbai family death case reported earlier.

Four members of a family died within hours after a family dinner that reportedly included watermelon. Investigators later collected food samples and leftovers from the residence as part of the probe.

Forensic investigations later detected traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in the bodies of the deceased as well as in watermelon samples collected from the house.