Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk Election Result LIVE: Who’s Leading, Who's Trailing

New Delhi: The vote counting for Delhi’s Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, and Chandni Chowk constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As the counting progresses, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four important constituencies. Stay tuned for round-by-round vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in.

Wazirpur Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Wazirpur Assembly Constituency, located in North Delhi, is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. The key contenders in this triangular race are Rajesh Gupta (AAP), Poonam Sharma (BJP), and Ragini Nayak (Congress).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Rajesh Gupta of AAP emerged victorious with a margin of 11,690 votes. The BJP’s Mahender Nagpal was the runner-up, securing 45,641 votes.

Model Town Assembly Election Result LIVE

The contest for the Model Town constituency is a three-way battle between Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP, Ashok Goel of BJP, and Kanwar Karan Singh of INC.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP) won by a margin of 11,133 votes, while BJP’s Kapil Mishra finished as the runner-up with 41,532 votes.

Sadar Bazar Election Result LIVE

The candidates in the fray for the Sadar Bazar constituency are Som Dutt (AAP), Manoj Kumar Jindal (BJP), and Anil Bhardwaj (INC).

In the 2020 elections, Som Dutt of AAP won with a significant margin of 25,644 votes, while BJP’s Jai Parkash (J.P.) finished second, receiving 43,146 votes.

This time, 11 candidates are competing for the seat: Anita Bansal (Asankhya Samaj Party), Asha Rani (SUCI(C)), Som Dutt (AAP), Manoj Kumar Jindal (BJP), Meenakshi Kumari (Bharatiya Liberal Party), Umesh Rathor (Atulya Bharat Party), Shail Kumari (BSP), Laxmi Thakur Singhal (Abhinav Bharat Party), Ca Soharsh Gulgulia Jain (Jantantrik Samta Party), Anil Bhardwaj (INC), and Madhu Bala (Jai Maha Bharath Party).



Chandni Chowk Election Result LIVE

The candidates in the Chandni Chowk constituency race include Punardeep Singh Sawney (Sabby) from AAP, Satish Jain from BJP, and Mudit Agarwal from INC.