'We Are Being Poisoned & No One Cares?': Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Questions Authorities As Delhi Air Turns Toxic

New Delhi: Indian chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots from an air quality tracker showing Delhi’s Air Quality Index in the 'hazardous' category. "We are slowly being poisoned and no one cares? Shouldn’t solving this be the top priority?" he tweeted.

Vidit posted the tweet at 7.10 am on Saturday. The live AQI of Delhi-NCR on the screenshot shared by Vidit read 598. He also shared a global air quality ranking from the tracker, which showed India at the top of the list of the most polluted countries at the time.

Vidit's post went viral, with a social media user commenting, "In a month, it will drop slightly and everyone will forget about it. Then we’ll be back here again in October." Another user wrote, "No one cares to be honest. You are on your own.take care of yourself and your health." Another comment read, "Delhi govt should mandate public to move towards electric vehicles and tax the diesel vehicles just like cigarettes."

GRAP IV Restrictions Re-imposed

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) re-enforced Stage IV of the GRAP, the highest level of restrictions aimed at curbing pollution, in the national capital on Saturday night. On Friday, GRAP-III was imposed in Delhi-NCR.

Impact Of Pollution On Global Athletes

Earlier this week, world number three men's badminton player Anders Antonsen withdrew from the India Open 2026 due to extreme pollution. In an Instagram Story, he wrote, "Many is curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don’t thinks it’s a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 5000 USD."