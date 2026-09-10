‘We Are Helpless’: Sonam Wangchuk Issues Fresh Agitation Warning Over Ladakh, Sets Sept 19-24 Window

New Delhi: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has warned of a fresh protests from September 19 to 24 if the Centre fails to give an assurance within a week on the long-standing demands related to Ladakh.

The warning came a day after members from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met with a subcommittee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. The Ladakh organizations expressed disappointment with the conclusion of the meeting, particularly the lack of a proposal for a proposed elected body for the Union Territory.

At a media briefing in Delhi on Thursday, Wangchuk stated that the groups had hoped that the talks would eliminate the need for additional protests, but that no assurances had been received thus far.

"We are helpless. We were thinking that there would be no need to carry out a protest or a padyatra, but... We have not received any assurance. If we don't receive an assurance, then we would be forced to launch a massive agitation. The padyatra will now be held from September 19 to 24. However, we are still hopeful of receiving an assurance within a week," he said.

Advertisement

Why are Ladakh groups unhappy with the talks?

The LAB and KDA have been negotiating with the Center since 2021 on issues including as statehood, constitutional guarantees, and an elected legislative body for Ladakh.

The organizations had hoped that the most recent meeting would provide more information on a planned UT-level elected body. However, the delegates stated that the government did not offer a draft explaining its intended structure, authorities, and rights.

Advertisement

KDA delegate Sajjad Kargili stated that the delegation traveled from Ladakh anticipating a draft to be ready, but the meeting did not go as planned.

"We had come from Ladakh with the hope that a draft would be ready for creating the UT-level elected body, an issue on which there is a consensus. We were hoping that the talks would go forward from there... But unfortunately, we were disappointed," Kargili said.

He added that the group would assess the government's position once a draft was actually shared.

“However, we will consider these things satisfactory only when a draft of this will reach us and on that draft, we will see whether these things are coming down to the ground or not.”

While the Ladakh groups expressed disappointment, the Union Home Ministry described the meeting as positive.

Wangchuk had already warned of a renewed protest

The possibility of reviving the agitation had been signalled even before the latest warning. The Leh Apex Body had planned a padyatra from Kargil to Leh on September 10 as part of its observance of September as "Martyrs' Month", remembering those killed, injured and jailed during last year's unrest.

The march was postponed because of the MHA meeting.

"We have collectively decided to postpone the padyatra for the time being," Wangchuk had said that the march could be revived if the talks failed to deliver a satisfactory outcome. He also appealed for people from across India to support Ladakh's demands and its environmental concerns.

"We will once again appeal to people from across India to come forward in support of Ladakh, in support of the environment, and in support of the people of Ladakh who remain steadfast on the country's borders," he said.

The LAB had expected the government to bring a detailed proposal on the proposed Ladakh Assembly, including its powers and rights, to the September 9 meeting. Wangchuk had said progress on these issues would determine whether the talks could be considered successful.

What is behind the September 24 flashpoint?

Wangchuk has also linked the upcoming agitation to the events of September 24 last year, when protests for greater autonomy in Ladakh turned violent. Four individuals were killed and scores were injured during the skirmishes.

The Union government had accused Wangchuk of inciting the unrest. He was detained on September 26 of last year and spent six months in Jodhpur jail after being charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

A 2018 Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and a prominent voice in the Ladakh statehood movement, Wangchuk was released in March 2026.

Months later, he backed students protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and sat on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days from June 28.

On Thursday, Wangchuk also expressed disappointment with the latest MHA talks and shared an old clip from comedian Jaspal Bhatti's show to take a dig at the meeting, saying that little new had emerged from the discussions.

He said the circumstances around September 24 were "not normal" and indicated that the LAB could reveal what it knows about last year's violence and incidents of arson if required.