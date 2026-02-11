'We Are Moving Into Era Of War': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre In Lok Sabha Speech

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that, while examining the government's recent Economic Survey, he found two particularly noteworthy points.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the first key point was that the world is witnessing an intensifying geopolitical conflict. He noted that the United States' dominance is being challenged by China, Russia, and other emerging powers, signalling a shift away from a unipolar global order.

"I was looking at the economic survey and two points I found there, solid points, profound points that I liked. First point, that we are living in a world of intensifying geopolitical conflict... The dominance of the United States is being challenged by the Chinese, by the Russians, by other forces," Rahul Gandhi said.

The second important observation, he said, was that the world is experiencing the weaponisation of energy and finance, with both increasingly being used as strategic tools in global power struggles. He added that the broader message of the Survey suggests that the world is moving from an era of stability to one of instability.

Gandhi remarked that the Prime Minister and the National Security Adviser had earlier stated that the era of war was over. However, he argued that current global developments indicate the opposite.

"The second thing is that we are living in a world of energy and financial weaponisation. The main thing they are saying here is that we are moving from a world of stability to a world of instability. Prime Minister stated, and NSA stated, shockingly, some time back, that the era of war is over. In fact, we are moving into the era of war," Gandhi said.

He pointed to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East, and the threat of war involving Iran. He also referred to Operation Sindoor as part of the emerging security landscape. The Lok Sabha LoP further said that the global order is undergoing a major transformation, with the US dollar and American supremacy being challenged. According to Gandhi, the world is shifting from a single-superpower system to a new, uncertain global order that is difficult to predict.