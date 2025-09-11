'We Are Very Scared,' Indian National Stranded in Pokhara Describes a Horrifying Ordeal, Recounting Smoke, Gunshots, and Blasts

New Delhi: A nationwide curfew has been re-enforced in Nepal after deadly 'Gen Z' protests. In the capital, Kathmandu, the Army has ordered residents to stay home, as the military was deployed to halt the unrest that led to the collapse of the government. Authorities report that at least 13,000 prisoners were freed from jails in all 77 districts of Nepal during the violent protests.

Amid the ongoing situation, Amandeep Singh, an Indian national stranded in Pokhara, told Republic TV that the situation is "very difficult." "We are very scared," he said. He arrived in Pokhara on the 8th of the month, unaware of the protests. Upon learning of the unrest, he and his companions decided to leave but found themselves trapped at their hotel, with no transport available to reach the border or flights to Kathmandu.

When asked about the situation in Pokhara, which has seen recent violence, Singh described seeing smoke from a burning building and hearing gunshots and blasts while out to buy supplies. Frightened, they quickly returned to their hotel. "We could see riots from our hotel window," he said, adding that they believed the Indian Embassy and Army would help them if they could just reach the border.

MEA Advisory for Indian Citizens:

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. The MEA advised those already in the country to remain indoors, avoid going out onto the streets, and follow local safety advisories. The ministry also provided emergency contact numbers for the Embassy of India in Kathmandu: +977-980 860 2881 and +977-981 032 6134 (both available on WhatsApp).