'We Couldn’t Even Mourn Properly': Twisha Sharma’s Father Breaks Down After HC Quashes Giri Bala’s Bail

New Delhi: Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, broke down emotionally after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, saying his daughter’s soul would “finally feel a little relaxed” after days of relentless struggle for justice.

Speaking after the High Court order, Navnidhi Sharma said the family had not even been able to properly grieve Twisha’s death because they were constantly battling for justice from the very beginning.

“There is no replacement for my daughter, but definitely her soul will feel good today,” he said emotionally. “We were not even able to weep properly. We were not able to express our emotions because the situation was such that we had to keep fighting for every single thing,” he added.

In a deeply emotional moment, Navnidhi Sharma explained the meaning behind his daughter’s name and linked it to the High Court’s decision that came on the 14th day after her death rituals.

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“The girl’s name is Twisha. Twisha means first ray of sun. And on today’s dawn, we are getting this news. This ray will become a day and it will enlighten everybody,” he said.

The father, however, stressed that true peace for his daughter would come only when all those responsible are brought to justice. “Her soul is at peace temporarily, but she will truly get peace only when these people are punished,” he said.

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Navnidhi Sharma’s remarks came shortly after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case.

Justice Devnarayan Mishra held that the sessions court had failed to properly examine crucial prosecution material, including witness statements, WhatsApp chats, allegations of dowry harassment and postmortem findings before granting relief.

The High Court also noted that Twisha Sharma’s postmortem report recorded six ante-mortem injuries, which doctors reportedly stated could not have been caused during removal of the body from the ligature.

The order further took note of allegations that Giribala Singh had failed to cooperate with investigators despite repeated notices and that selective CCTV footage from the house was allegedly leaked during the ongoing probe.

Reacting to the developments, Navnidhi Sharma questioned how anticipatory bail had been granted despite serious material allegedly present in the case diary.

“The postmortem report was read very casually. The body was beaten. On what grounds anticipatory bail was granted is a very big question mark,” he said. Twisha Sharma’s lawyer Anurag Srivastava, who was also present alongside the family, claimed he was shocked after hearing details from the case diary presented in court.

“I was surprised. In my entire career, even if one-fifth of these facts were present in any case, anticipatory bail would never have been granted,” Srivastava said.

He added that courts usually reject anticipatory bail pleas in cases carrying far less incriminating material. The lawyer further said the High Court order had prevented a dangerous legal precedent from being set in serious dowry death cases.

Meanwhile, the family maintained that the cancellation of bail was only the beginning of a much longer legal battle. Twisha Sharma’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, described the High Court order as “a mighty step ahead” but insisted the “main battle still remains”.

The family has repeatedly alleged that evidence may have been tampered with during the period when anticipatory bail remained in force and has demanded a fair and transparent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI, represented before the High Court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that custodial interrogation may be necessary given the “mystery” surrounding the death and the allegations emerging during investigation.