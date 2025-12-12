‘We Got the Information Two Days Late’: Tinsukia Families Recall Moment They Learned About Arunachal Tragedy

Families in Tinsukia are devastated after a truck carrying 22 laborers fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, killing at least 18 and leaving three missing. | Image: X

Tinsukia: Families in Tinsukia are in deep shock after learning that the truck carrying 22 labourers from the district fell into a 1000-ft gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, killing at least 18 workers and leaving three missing.

A relative of one of the deceased said they were completely unaware of the accident until authorities contacted them. “They went there for some work on Monday. We received the information today that a truck carrying them fell into a gorge. Twenty-two people were taken from here in a truck,” he said.

The families said the workers had gone to Arunachal Pradesh for a short-term job. They expected the men to return soon after completing the work. Instead, they received calls about a major accident in the remote Chaglagam area.

According to the relatives, they only learned about the tragedy after the lone survivor, Budheswor Deep, managed to reach a camp and inform authorities. “We were shocked when we heard. We didn’t know anything until the administration told us,” another family member said.

Advertisement

He also raised concerns about how labourers are transported in the region. “People are taken away in open trucks with no safety. This is not the first time something like this has happened,” he added, pointing out that such unsafe travel arrangements put workers at constant risk.

Families said they had assumed the workers were out of network due to the remote location, and never imagined an accident of this scale. The news reached them only after the lone survivor, Budheswor Deep, managed to reach a nearby camp and alert officials.

Advertisement

Many victims were the only earning members of their families. Relatives are now waiting for the bodies to be brought back to Tinsukia, while district officials are coordinating with Arunachal authorities for identification and transportation.

According to officials, the truck was travelling on the narrow Hayuliang-Chaglagam road, about 12 km from Chaglagam, when it fell off the road and plunged nearly 1000 feet into a deep forested gorge. The accident reportedly took place on December 8, but due to the difficult terrain and lack of communication in the region, it remained unknown until December 10. The survivor, Budheswor Deep, trekked through the forest and reached a GREF camp, where he informed authorities. Rescue teams, including the Army, NDRF, police and district officials, launched operations soon after.