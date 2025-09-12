‘We Have Checked, Found it a Hoax’: Delhi Police on Bomb Threat to Delhi High Court

New Delhi: As the bomb threat triggered panic at the Delhi High Court, a senior police official on Friday said that the threat seems to be a hoax till now.

According to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla, the police have checked the court premises as per the Standard operating procedure and found it to be a hoax till now."

As per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), bomb detection teams and the dog squad are inside. We have checked it and found it a hoax till now," DCP Mahla told ANI.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said, "The combing operations are underway. Nothing suspicious has been found till now. There is no panic-like situation. We are hopeful that work will resume by 2.30 pm."

A major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court today after an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex in fear.

Security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Fire-fighter vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site as a precautionary measure, while teams with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Sacchin Puri, Vice President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said: "We are cooperating with the security personnel and, as a precaution, we have asked all lawyers to evacuate the court complex. All the benches have also risen."

Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey added, "A threat mail has circulated in which it is being said that the person is from ISIS. The content of the email is unclear. Police and bomb squad have reached the spot."

Another lawyer present at the court said, "We were asked by the security officials to vacate the court. The court proceedings have been stopped."

So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those behind it.

A warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court has been issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday.

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com."