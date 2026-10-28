'We Have Lost 22 Indian Nationals, Including 14 Seafarers': MEA 'Deeply Concerned' About West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: India is deeply concerned over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, losing their lives in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that three of the Indians were killed in Saudi Arabia.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said during his regular media briefing.

Jaiswal also spoke about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming diplomatic tour to the United States and the Caribbean to participate in high-level multilateral summits and bilateral discussions.

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He outlined the minister's upcoming itinerary, confirming his attendance at international summits in both Atlanta and St. John's.

"The External Affairs Minister will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Atlanta, United States, from 30th to 31st October, 2026," Jaiswal stated. "On the sidelines of this meeting, he will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting and also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts," he said.

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Following the conclusion of the meetings in the United States, Jaishankar will travel to the Caribbean to lead India's representation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

"From Atlanta, the External Affairs Minister will be travelling to St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he will be leading the Indian delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is to be held from 1st to 4th of November," Jaiswal said.

Highlighting the focus of the Commonwealth summit, Jaiswal noted that "this time, the theme of the forthcoming CHOGM is accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous Commonwealth" and emphasised that "India looks forward to its participation in this particular event."

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, from October 30 to 31 to host the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the US Department of State said in an official statement.

During the two-day summit, Secretary Rubio will convene foreign ministers representing the world’s leading economies to advance practical cooperation on key shared economic and security challenges, the State Department noted.

The United States Department of State said that throughout the ministerial, Washington will work closely with G20 partners to address pressing geopolitical crises that continue to trigger global economic shocks.

According to the official release, the discussions will focus heavily on mitigating disruptions to supply chains, addressing threats to freedom of navigation, and ensuring energy and food security.

Underscoring that global security and economic prosperity are "inextricably linked," the State Department stated that these high-level deliberations will set the stage for President Donald Trump’s upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit and help shape the broader economic agenda to be taken up by world leaders.

"Throughout the ministerial, the United States will work with G20 partners to address geopolitical crises contributing to global economic shocks, including threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains. Global security and economic prosperity are inextricably linked, and these discussions will set the stage for President Trump’s G20 Leaders’ Summit and the broader economic agenda that leaders will tackle,” the statement reads.

The G20 is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues. The G20 members include the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.