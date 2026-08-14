'We Have Strong Ties With Italy… Should Be Respectful': MEA on Rahul Gandhi & Sandeep Dikshit’s Crass Humour Targeting Meloni

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday underlined the importance of mutual respect in diplomacy while responding to comments by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit that referenced Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every which way. And it’s important that as part of diplomatic practice that we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and there’s mutual understanding between the two sides...”

The remarks came amid a political row triggered by an exchange at the Rachnatmak Congress Organising National Convention in New Delhi on Thursday. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised what he described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to foreign policy, claiming it centred on “hugging politicians.” To illustrate his point, Gandhi called Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on stage and embraced him.

Dikshit then quipped whether Gandhi had hugged him “thinking he was Meloni,” an apparent reference to the public rapport between PM Modi and the Italian Prime Minister that has drawn social media attention under the “Melodi” tag. Gandhi replied that he had “not reached that stage yet,” drawing laughter from the audience.

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The exchange sparked sharp criticism from the BJP and online users, who labelled the Meloni reference as vulgar, crass, sexist, and unbecoming, arguing it objectified a woman head of government of a friendly nation. Congress maintained that Gandhi himself had not named Meloni and that the remarks were political criticism of the government’s diplomatic style. Netizens have condemned the act, saying it crossed the line of decency and described it as "distasteful", "undignified", "uncultured", and "gutter-level".

India and Italy have significantly strengthened bilateral relations in recent years, elevating ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. Cooperation has expanded across trade, defence, technology, critical minerals, education, and other areas under the Joint Strategic Action Plan.

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