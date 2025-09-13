'We Love Him, He Is Taking Forward India's Vision': Manipur Locals Welcome PM

Churachandpur (Manipur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Churachandpur, Manipur, is being met with warmth and enthusiasm. Locals are thrilled to welcome him with traditional dances, showcasing their rich cultural heritage.

People in the state performed traditional dance to welcome PM Modi as he laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.

One of the traditional dance performers expressed hope that PM Modi will bring more development to the state. He had come in traditional dress to welcome him.

"We have come here to welcome PM Modi by performing our traditional dance. We are very happy. We hope that PM Modi will bring more development to the state in future too...," he said.

Another local was beaming with excitement, expressing his happiness and gratitude for PM Modi's visit. While speaking to ANI, he said, "PM Modi is taking forward the country's vision. We love him and we welcome him. We are very happy and we thank him for his visit...".

A woman performer said she hopes PM will bring peace and harmony in the state. She said, "I am very excited because the Prime Minister is coming to Churachandpur, and I hope that he will bring peace and harmony in the state. We are going to perform a traditional dance for him...We are very excited."

As part of his government's focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations across the state.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Manipur's capital, Imphal, where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore. These projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all-women's markets, in four districts.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur, with Imphal city being all decked up to welcome him. Visuals from accross the state capital showed extensive deployment of police and security personnel. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the state since the violence broke out in 2023.